60-Second Civics: Episode 3994, Civil War Amendments

Category: Civics Hits: 1

The Civil War Amendments are the Thirteenth, Fourteenth, and Fifteenth Amendments to the Constitution. They abolished slavery, granted full citizenship to African Americans, and guaranteed the right to vote to men regardless of their "race, color, or previous condition of servitude." Despite these constitutional guarantees, it would be a long time before African Americans were able to fully exercise the rights of citizenship.
Center for Civic Education
image
60SecondCivics-Episode3994.mp3
Duration: 75 seconds

Read more http://files.civiced.org/podcasts/60SecondCivics/60SecondCivics-Episode3994.mp3

