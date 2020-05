Articles

Category: Civics Published on Thursday, 28 May 2020 23:39 Hits: 3

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz called in the National Guard as looting broke out in St. Paul and a wounded Minneapolis braced for more violence after rioting over the death of George Floyd.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2020/05/28/national-guard-called-to-respond-to-minneapolis-violence/