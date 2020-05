Articles

Category: Civics Published on Thursday, 28 May 2020 14:18 Hits: 4

The protests were in response to the death of George Floyd, who was seen on video gasping for breath during an arrest in which an officer kneeled on his neck for almost eight minutes.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2020/05/28/violent-protests-rock-minneapolis-for-second-straight-night/