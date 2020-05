Articles

Category: Civics Published on Thursday, 28 May 2020 16:06 Hits: 3

President Donald Trump has been claiming extraordinarily sweeping powers that legal scholars say the president simply doesn’t have. And he has repeatedly refused to spell out the legal basis for those powers.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2020/05/28/trump-continues-to-claim-broad-powers-he-doesnt-have/