Articles

Category: Civics Published on Wednesday, 27 May 2020 19:39 Hits: 4

The mayor of Minneapolis called for criminal charges to be filed against the white police officer seen on video kneeling on the neck of a handcuffed black man during an arrest.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2020/05/27/mayor-officer-who-put-knee-on-mans-neck-should-be-charged/