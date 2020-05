Articles

Category: Civics Published on Wednesday, 27 May 2020 07:00 Hits: 2

60SecondCivics-Episode3993.mp3 Duration: 75 seconds



The little-known Dorr Rebellion took place in Rhode Island in 1841-42. Thomas Wilson Dorr convened a so-called "People's Convention" that drafted a new state constitution enfranchising all white men, rather than just those white men who owed property. The insurrection was quickly put down.

Read more http://files.civiced.org/podcasts/60SecondCivics/60SecondCivics-Episode3993.mp3