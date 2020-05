Articles

Category: Civics Published on Wednesday, 27 May 2020 13:20 Hits: 4

Twitter added a warning phrase to two Trump tweets that called mail-in ballots “fraudulent” and predicted that “mail boxes will be robbed,” among other things.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2020/05/27/trump-threatens-social-media-after-twitter-fact-checks-him/