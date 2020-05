Articles

Category: Civics Published on Tuesday, 26 May 2020 07:00 Hits: 3

60SecondCivics-Episode3992.mp3 Duration: 75 seconds



In the early years of the American republic, only a narrow group of people were allowed to vote. Restrictions on voting would reduce, but it would take nearly two centuries before suffrage for all adults was achieved.

Read more http://files.civiced.org/podcasts/60SecondCivics/60SecondCivics-Episode3992.mp3