Articles

Category: Civics Published on Tuesday, 26 May 2020 23:21 Hits: 4

The Justice Department has closed investigations into stock trading by Sens. Dianne Feinstein of California, Kelly Loeffler of Georgia and Jim Inhofe of Oklahoma.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2020/05/26/u-s-closes-probes-into-3-senators-over-their-stock-trades/