Articles

Category: Civics Published on Saturday, 23 May 2020 16:03 Hits: 6

The U.N. disarmament chief warned that cyber crime is on the rise, with a 600% increase in malicious emails during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2020/05/23/top-un-official-warns-malicious-emails-on-rise-in-pandemic/