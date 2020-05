Articles

Published on Friday, 22 May 2020

Malaria drugs pushed by President Donald Trump as treatments for the coronavirus did not help and were tied to a greater risk of death and heart rhythm problems in a new study of nearly 100,000 patients around the world.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2020/05/22/big-study-casts-more-doubt-on-malaria-drugs-for-coronavirus/