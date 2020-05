Articles

Category: Civics Published on Thursday, 21 May 2020 23:21 Hits: 3

A shooting at a Texas naval air station that wounded a sailor and left the gunman dead was being investigated as “terrorism-related,” the FBI said, but divulged few details as to why.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2020/05/21/fbi-says-texas-naval-base-shooting-is-terrorism-related/