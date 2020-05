Articles

Category: Civics Published on Thursday, 21 May 2020 13:50 Hits: 5

More than 2.4 million people applied for unemployment benefits last week in the latest wave of layoffs from the outbreak that has triggered nationwide business shutdowns and brought the economy to its knees, the Labor Department reported

