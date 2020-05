Articles

Category: Civics Published on Wednesday, 20 May 2020

Police ticketed seven people for cutting hair during a protest outside the Michigan Capitol, where about a dozen barbers and hair stylists defied stay-at-home orders to give free hair cuts.

