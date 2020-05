Articles

Category: Civics Published on Tuesday, 19 May 2020 07:00 Hits: 2

60SecondCivics-Episode3985.mp3 Duration: 75 seconds



Freedom of expression, which is protected by the First Amendment to the Constitution, has many benefits, including increasing the chances of getting accurate information and having the ability to influence public opinion by persuasion without resorting to violence.

Read more http://files.civiced.org/podcasts/60SecondCivics/60SecondCivics-Episode3985.mp3