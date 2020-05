Articles

Category: Civics Published on Monday, 18 May 2020 21:05 Hits: 4

President Donald Trump said that he is taking a malaria drug to lessen symptoms should he get the new coronavirus, even though the drug is unproven for fighting COVID-19.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2020/05/18/trump-says-hes-taking-malaria-drug-hydroxychloroquine-in-case-he-gets-virus/