Articles

Category: Civics Published on Monday, 18 May 2020 07:00 Hits: 2

60SecondCivics-Episode3984.mp3 Duration: 75 seconds



Freedom of expression has many benefits. The Founders of the United States believed that the right to hold and express one's beliefs was essential if citizens were to participate in the affairs of government.

Read more http://files.civiced.org/podcasts/60SecondCivics/60SecondCivics-Episode3984.mp3