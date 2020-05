Articles

Category: Civics Published on Monday, 18 May 2020 22:36 Hits: 3

A judge in rural Oregon tossed out statewide coronavirus restrictions imposed by Democratic Gov. Kate Brown, saying she didn't seek the Legislature's approval to extend the stay-at-home orders beyond a 28-day limit.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2020/05/18/judge-rules-that-oregon-virus-restrictions-are-invalid/