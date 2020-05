Articles

Category: Civics Published on Sunday, 17 May 2020 07:00 Hits: 5

60SecondCivics-Episode3983.mp3 Duration: 75 seconds



The First Amendment to our Constitution protects our freedom of expression. It says, "Congress shall make no law ... abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the government for a redress of grievances."

Read more http://files.civiced.org/podcasts/60SecondCivics/60SecondCivics-Episode3983.mp3