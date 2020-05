Articles

Category: Civics Published on Friday, 15 May 2020 22:52 Hits: 4

President Donald Trump says the sound of truck horns just south of the White House is a “sign of love” for him from truckers. But the truckers are actually honking their opposition to low shipping rates.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2020/05/15/truckers-honk-near-white-house-over-shipping-rates-not-in-favor-of-trump/