Category: Civics Published on Thursday, 14 May 2020 22:41 Hits: 5

Hundreds of people angry or frustrated over Michigan's coronavirus stay-at-home order protested again outside the state Capitol, standing in the rain to call for a loosening of restrictions and for business owners to reopen in defiance of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

