Articles

Category: Civics Published on Thursday, 14 May 2020 23:21 Hits: 5

A southern Indiana man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend and eating parts of her body in 2014 is headed to a state mental hospital months after being found incompetent to stand trial.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2020/05/14/man-accused-of-eating-parts-of-ex-going-to-mental-hospital/