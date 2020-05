Articles

Category: Civics Published on Thursday, 14 May 2020 01:22 Hits: 3

U.S. states are beginning to restart their economies after months of paralyzing coronavirus lockdowns, but it could take weeks until it becomes clear whether those reopenings will cause a spike in COVID-19 cases.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2020/05/13/virus-spikes-could-emerge-weeks-after-us-economic-reopenings/