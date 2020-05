Articles

Category: Civics Published on Tuesday, 12 May 2020 22:28 Hits: 3

Amber Dean had recovered from a mild bout of the coronavirus and her family of five had just ended their home quarantine when her oldest son, 9-year-old Bobby, fell ill.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2020/05/12/a-pretty-scary-thing-kid-illness-tied-to-virus-worries-ny/