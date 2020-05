Articles

Category: Civics Published on Monday, 11 May 2020 22:39 Hits: 5

New York City's death toll from the coronavirus may be thousands of fatalities worse than the tally kept by the city and state, according to an analysis released by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2020/05/11/study-virus-death-toll-in-nyc-worse-than-official-tally/