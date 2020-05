Articles

Category: Civics Published on Monday, 11 May 2020 23:47 Hits: 6

Authorities have captured a man who escaped from a Chicago jail by wearing a coronavirus protective mask and pretending to be another detainee who was set for release, officials said.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2020/05/11/man-whose-protective-mask-helped-in-jail-escape-is-caught/