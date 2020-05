Articles

Category: Civics Published on Monday, 11 May 2020 03:46 Hits: 4

The killing of Arbery by people with links to law enforcement raises important questions over why it took so long to make arrests in the case.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/news/2020/05/10/killing-of-ahmaud-arbery-highlights-danger-of-jogging-while-black/