Articles

Category: Civics Published on Sunday, 10 May 2020 03:03 Hits: 5

Three members of the White House coronavirus task force, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, placed themselves in quarantine after contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2020/05/09/3-members-of-white-house-virus-task-force-in-quarantine/