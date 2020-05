Articles

Category: Civics Published on Friday, 08 May 2020 22:34

The decision to shelve detailed advice from the nation’s top disease control experts for reopening communities during the coronavirus pandemic came from the highest levels of the White House, according to internal government emails obtained by AP.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2020/05/08/ap-exclusive-top-white-house-officials-buried-cdc-report/