Articles

Category: Civics Published on Friday, 08 May 2020 23:36 Hits: 4

Carolina Vásquez lost track of days and nights, unable to see the sunlight while stuck for two weeks in a windowless cruise ship cabin as a fever took hold of her body.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2020/05/08/stuck-on-cruise-ships-during-pandemic-crews-beg-to-go-home/