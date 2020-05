Articles

Category: Civics Published on Friday, 08 May 2020 13:55 Hits: 5

After a fanless start to Taiwan's baseball season, up to 1,000 spectators are now allowed in the stands ⁠— albeit spaced apart.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2020/05/08/taiwan-baseball-fans-allowed-inside-stadium-but-sit-apart/