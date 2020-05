Articles

Category: Civics Published on Friday, 08 May 2020 03:13 Hits: 5

Tara Reade, a former Senate staffer who alleged Joe Biden sexually assaulted her 27 years ago, is being represented by a prominent lawyer and political donor to President Donald Trump’s 2016 Republican campaign.

