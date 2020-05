Articles

Category: Civics Published on Tuesday, 05 May 2020 15:43 Hits: 6

With social distancing guidelines possibly curtailing in-person voting at the polls in November, states are drawing up plans to rely more heavily on a mail-in system.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2020/05/05/vote-by-mail-debate-raises-fears-of-election-disinformation/