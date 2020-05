Articles

Category: Civics Published on Monday, 04 May 2020 23:39 Hits: 2

The Department of Homeland Security and FBI warned states earlier in 2020 that Russia could look to interfere in U.S. elections by covertly advising political candidates and campaigns, according to a law enforcement memo obtained by The Associated Press.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2020/05/04/us-russia-could-try-to-covertly-advise-candidates-in-2020/