Articles

Category: Civics Published on Saturday, 02 May 2020 19:16 Hits: 3

Tara Reade, the former Senate staffer who alleges Joe Biden sexually assaulted her 27 years ago, says she filed a limited report with a congressional personnel office that did not explicitly accuse him of sexual assault or harassment.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2020/05/02/tara-reade-says-her-complaint-against-biden-did-not-accuse-him-of-sexual-assault/