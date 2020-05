Articles

Category: Civics Published on Friday, 01 May 2020 21:35 Hits: 4

In Brazil’s bustling Amazon city of Manaus, so many people have died within days in the coronavirus pandemic that coffins had to be stacked on top of each other in long, hastily dug trenches in a city cemetery.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2020/05/01/virus-surge-in-brazil-brings-a-coffin-shortage-morgue-chaos/