Articles

Category: Civics Published on Thursday, 30 April 2020 23:50 Hits: 3

Every afternoon, Sandra Pérez and Francisco Ramírez go over their list of fellow New Yorkers who need help because of the coronavirus pandemic. Some are sick. Others lost jobs, but have children to feed. Others are elderly or disabled. All are immigrants, like them.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2020/04/30/immigrants-deliver-food-hope-to-workers-hit-by-pandemic/