Category: Civics Published on Wednesday, 29 April 2020 23:49 Hits: 3

A sexual assault allegation is raising Joe Biden’s first big challenge as the Democrats’ presidential nominee, fueling Republican attacks and leaving many in his own party in an uncomfortable bind.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2020/04/29/biden-assault-allegation-prompts-gop-attacks-dem-worries/