Articles

Category: Civics Published on Monday, 27 April 2020 05:12 Hits: 3

President Donald Trump’s raising of unproven, even far-fetched ideas for fighting COVID-19 triggered an outcry from health officials everywhere.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2020/04/26/no-dont-inject-disinfectant-outcry-over-trumps-musing/