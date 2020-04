Articles

Category: Civics Published on Friday, 24 April 2020 17:01 Hits: 4

Over the past five weeks, roughly 26 million people have filed for jobless aid, or about 1 in 6 U.S. workers.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2020/04/24/trump-signs-484-billion-measure-to-aid-employers-hospitals/