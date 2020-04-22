Facebook Users Wrongly Tie Dog Vaccine to Novel Coronavirus

Articles

A viral image on Facebook falsely suggests a vaccine exists for the novel coronavirus by referencing a photo of a vaccine for a coronavirus that infects dogs. The two viruses are not the same.

Facebook users are spreading a photo of a vaccine for canine coronavirus to wrongly suggest that a vaccine exists for the novel coronavirus now infecting humans around the world.

“Now this was 2001 tell me why 19 years later they say there is no vaccine,” text in the viralimagereads.

The image was shared in various corners of Facebook, including in a group dedicated to the QAnon conspiracy theory. One user’s popular post claimed that a “CORONA VIRUS VACCINE EXIST SINCE 2001″ and “WE ARE BEING PLAYED BY THOSE ON THE TOP.”

But the vaccine label in the photo clearly states “Canine Coronavirus Vaccine.”

Like otherinstances of misinformation that have appeared since the outbreak began, the posts advance a false claim that centers on the term “coronavirus.” The term refers to a family of viruses, but they’re not all the same.

The novel coronavirus, or SARS-CoV-2 — which causes COVID-19 — was first reported in China in late 2019.

The product in the viral photo is Nobivac 1-Cv, a vaccine sold by a subsidiary of Merck & Co. It protects dogs from the canine coronavirus, or CCV, a virus that typically causes a mild gastroenteritis, or inflammation in the intestines, in infected dogs. It was first identified in 1971.

As we wrote when debunking similar posts dealing with a vaccine for cows, experts say it is not safe for humans to attempt to vaccinate themselves with animal vaccines.

Editor’s note: FactCheck.org is one of several organizations working with Facebook to debunk misinformation shared on social media. Our previous stories can be found here.

