Articles

Category: Civics Published on Sunday, 19 April 2020 07:00 Hits: 4

60SecondCivics-Episode3955.mp3 Duration: 75 seconds



The Anti-Federalists feared that flaws they saw in the Constitution would be a threat to their natural rights.

Read more http://files.civiced.org/podcasts/60SecondCivics/60SecondCivics-Episode3955.mp3