Articles

Category: Civics Published on Monday, 20 April 2020 03:46 Hits: 4

A gunman disguised as a police officer shot people in their homes and set fires in a rampage across the Canadian province of Nova Scotia that killed 16 people.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2020/04/19/16-killed-in-shooting-rampage-deadliest-in-canadian-history/