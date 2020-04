Articles

Category: Civics Published on Saturday, 18 April 2020 20:34 Hits: 3

The Navy’s top admiral will soon decide the fate of the ship captain who was fired after pleading for commanders to move faster to safeguard his coronavirus-infected crew on the USS Theodore Roosevelt.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2020/04/18/reinstate-reassign-navy-to-decide-fate-of-fired-captain/