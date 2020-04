Articles

Category: Civics Published on Friday, 17 April 2020 22:00 Hits: 3

New York released details on outbreaks in individual facilities after weeks of refusing, revealing one home in Brooklyn where 55 people died and four others with at least 40 deaths.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2020/04/17/heartbreaking-report-shows-virus-ravaging-ny-nursing-homes/