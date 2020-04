Articles

Category: Civics Published on Friday, 17 April 2020 07:00 Hits: 1

60SecondCivics-Episode3953.mp3 Duration: 75 seconds



The Framers knew that they had to get the Constitution approved, so they relied on social contract theory. The people would have to ratify the Constitution in special conventions in each state. The Constitution would be in effect after it had been ratified by the conventions of nine of the thirteen states.

Read more http://files.civiced.org/podcasts/60SecondCivics/60SecondCivics-Episode3953.mp3