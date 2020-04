Articles

Category: Civics Published on Friday, 17 April 2020 23:31

The Trump White House intervened to weaken one of the few public health protections pursued by its own administration, a rule to limit the use of a toxic industrial compound in consumer products, according to communications between the White House and Environmental Protection Agency.

