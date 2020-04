Articles

Category: Civics Published on Friday, 17 April 2020 23:44 Hits: 8

The Trump administration's failure to test all but a small percentage of detained immigrants for the novel coronavirus may be helping it spread through the United States' sprawling system of detention centers and then to Central America and elsewhere aboard regular deportation flights, migrants' advocates said.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2020/04/17/scant-testing-in-us-migration-system-risks-spreading-virus/