Category: Civics Published on Friday, 17 April 2020

People taking and posting videos of quiet scenes outside hospitals are promoting a right-wing conspiracy theory that fear-mongering media outlets and Democrats are intentionally exaggerating COVID-19’s deadly toll.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2020/04/17/virus-fueled-conspiracy-theories-take-aim-at-hospitals/