Articles

Category: Civics Published on Friday, 17 April 2020 20:09 Hits: 3

A scientific consensus is still evolving, but the leading theory is that infection among humans began at an animal market in Wuhan, probably from an animal that got the virus from a bat.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2020/04/17/china-pushes-back-on-trump-administration-coronavirus-theory/